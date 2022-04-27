220427-N-UN585-1125 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) move a simulated injured person to the ship's forecastle for emergency medical evacuation during an aircraft crash drill, April 27, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 05:26 Photo ID: 7164753 VIRIN: 220427-N-UN585-1125 Resolution: 4171x6257 Size: 896.17 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross conducts final battle drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.