U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, USAFE-AFAFRICA command first sergeant, spoke at the First Sergeant Symposium at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April, 25, 2022. Sherrod informed the Airmen from the tri-base area about the responsibilities and duties of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7164727 VIRIN: 220425-F-AB266-0003 Resolution: 6886x4919 Size: 2.73 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.