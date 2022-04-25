Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, USAFE-AFAFRICA command first sergeant, spoke at the First Sergeant Symposium at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April, 25, 2022. Sherrod informed the Airmen from the tri-base area about the responsibilities and duties of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 04:29
    Photo ID: 7164727
    VIRIN: 220425-F-AB266-0003
    Resolution: 6886x4919
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium
    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium
    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT