U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, USAFE-AFAFRICA command first sergeant, spoke at the First Sergeant Symposium at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April, 25, 2022. Sherrod informed the Airmen from the tri-base area about the responsibilities and duties of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 04:29
|Photo ID:
|7164727
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-AB266-0003
|Resolution:
|6886x4919
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT