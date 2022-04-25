Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium

    RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath sit in attendance at the First Sergeant Symposium held at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Airmen from both bases interested in the first sergeant role attended the week-long course at RAF Mildenhall’s base theater. (U.S. Air photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

