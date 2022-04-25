U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath sit in attendance at the First Sergeant Symposium held at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. Airmen from both bases interested in the first sergeant role attended the week-long course at RAF Mildenhall’s base theater. (U.S. Air photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7164726 VIRIN: 220425-F-AB266-0002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.25 MB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.