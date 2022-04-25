RAF Mildenhall held First Sergeant Symposium

U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 100th ARW command chief, make opening remarks at the First Sergeant Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2022. The First Sergeant Symposium takes place twice a year in the tri-base area, and is a week-long training opportunity for those who are interested in becoming a first sergeant. This year’s focus was for those interested in fulfilling the role of the additional duty first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

