Protect the Pack: Defenders, Medical respond to MASCAL

Members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing respond to a simulated ground attack and mass casualty scenario during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. The MASCAL event was conducted to assess communication and operation response in the event of a real-world situation. These scenarios keep Wolf Pack first responders ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

