    Protect the Pack: Defenders, Medical respond to MASCAL [Image 1 of 8]

    Protect the Pack: Defenders, Medical respond to MASCAL

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing respond to a simulated ground attack and mass casualty scenario during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. The MASCAL event was conducted to assess communication and operation response in the event of a real-world situation. These scenarios keep Wolf Pack first responders ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 04:16
    Photo ID: 7164717
    VIRIN: 220425-F-PS661-1368
    Resolution: 7526x4890
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protect the Pack: Defenders, Medical respond to MASCAL [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    8 SFS
    8 MDG

