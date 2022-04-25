Protect the Pack: Defenders, Medical respond to MASCAL

Members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing respond to a simulated ground attack and mass casualty scenario during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. During training, first responders launched into action to assist volunteers, tending to mock injuries and providing trauma care. These scenarios allow security forces and medical personnel to maintain their readiness and protect the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

