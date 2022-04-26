Misty Lovgren, the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) manager, talks to a parent during the program’s first open house, April 26, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The open house informed families of medical and educational resources, as well as a wide range of additional programs available to service members and their dependents, further helping sustain the readiness of the air station’s personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin.)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7164566
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-MY099-1004
|Resolution:
|8745x5830
|Size:
|12.59 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Exceptional Family Member Program hosts open house [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS
