Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) hosted its first open house, April 26, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The open house informed families of medical and educational resources, as well as a wide range of additional programs available to service members and their dependents, further helping sustain the readiness of the air station’s personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 02:42 Photo ID: 7164564 VIRIN: 220425-M-MY099-1001 Resolution: 5973x8960 Size: 20.1 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iwakuni Exceptional Family Member Program hosts open house [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.