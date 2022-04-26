Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwakuni Exceptional Family Member Program hosts open house [Image 3 of 6]

    Iwakuni Exceptional Family Member Program hosts open house

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    The Exceptional Family Member Program hosts its first open house, April 26, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The open house informed families of medical and educational resources, as well as a wide range of additional programs available to service members and their dependents, further helping sustain the readiness of the air station’s personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin.)

    This work, Iwakuni Exceptional Family Member Program hosts open house [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

