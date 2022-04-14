Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shakes hands with Col. Raed Altajalli, head of Quality and Military Medical Cooperation - Kuwait Medical Services Authority, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 14, 2022. Curtis attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the installation’s new isolation facility. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nathan D. Herr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7164561
    VIRIN: 220414-A-RV385-002
    Resolution: 1308x934
    Size: 840.84 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT