Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shakes hands with Col. Raed Altajalli, head of Quality and Military Medical Cooperation - Kuwait Medical Services Authority, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 14, 2022. Curtis attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the installation’s new isolation facility. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nathan D. Herr)
