Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Lt. Col. Wendra J. Galfrand, a physician assigned to Area Support Group-Kuwait, prepare to cut the ribbon during a ceremony marking the opening of the new isolation facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 14, 2022. The updated facility is a modernized version of the isolation facilities that have historically served forces on U.S. camps in Kuwait and is designed to expand the ability to mitigate future disease outbreaks within the installation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nathan D. Herr)

