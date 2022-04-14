Isolation facility ribbon-cutting ceremony

(Left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Mathew J. Selvaggio, senior enlisted advisor, Area Support Group-Kuwait, Master Sgt. Jamel C. Fulks, senior enlisted advisor, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Col. Raed Altajalli, head of Quality and Military Medical Cooperation - Kuwait Medical Services Authority, Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Lt. Col. Wendra J. Galfand, a physician assigned to ASG-KU, and Col. Charles S. Lockwood, commander, ASG-KU, pose in front of the new isolation facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 14, 2022. The updated facility is a modernized version of the isolation facilities that have historically served forces on U.S. camps in Kuwait and is designed to expand the ability to mitigate future disease outbreaks within the installation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nathan D. Herr)

Date Taken: 04.14.2022