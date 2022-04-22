Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Contractors help conduct powerline reconstruction at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2022. Airmen worked in coordination with local construction workers day and night to ensure electricity and water access were restored to base residents as fast as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 01:20
    Photo ID: 7164488
    VIRIN: 220422-F-WE075-1016
    Resolution: 6800x4538
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power
    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power
    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power
    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power
    Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    OSAN AIR BASE
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    CE
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT