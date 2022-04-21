Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power

Master Sgt. Kenneth Mayfield, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of electrical power production, connects Seoraksan Tower wires to an alternate power source at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. Engineers were able to identify the electrical problem by tracing and testing power lines at various locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

