Team Osan restores Seoraksan Tower water and power

Tech. Sgt. Hilario Silverio, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, demonstrates to Senior Airman Jayrell Norfleet, 51st CES electrical systems journeyman, how to pull a cable into a confined space to provide a lighting source at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. Airmen worked on construction initiatives at the Seoraksan Tower due to damaged underground water pipes and electrical lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

