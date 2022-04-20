Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated [Image 5 of 5]

    PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy students from the legacy flight perform an Air Force-themed skit during the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant challenge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. Seven flights, averaging 16 students, participated in each of the three team-building events during the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 22:07
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS

    volleyball
    NCO
    PME
    ALS
    15 WG

