PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated

U.S. Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy students from the legacy flight perform an Air Force-themed skit during the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant challenge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. Seven flights, averaging 16 students, participated in each of the three team-building events during the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

