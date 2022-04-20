Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Bridges, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant, announces the winner of the Air Force-themed skit event during the commandant challenge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. The event was held as a final team building and mentorship opportunity for over 100 Noncommissioned Officer Academy students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 22:07 Photo ID: 7164352 VIRIN: 220420-F-JA727-0094 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 868.25 KB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.