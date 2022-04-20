Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Bridges, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant, announces the winner of the Air Force-themed skit event during the commandant challenge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. The event was held as a final team building and mentorship opportunity for over 100 Noncommissioned Officer Academy students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 22:07
|Photo ID:
|7164352
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-JA727-0094
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|868.25 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated
