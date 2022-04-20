Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated [Image 3 of 5]

    PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Bridges, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant, announces the winner of the Air Force-themed skit event during the commandant challenge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. The event was held as a final team building and mentorship opportunity for over 100 Noncommissioned Officer Academy students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 22:07
    Photo ID: 7164352
    VIRIN: 220420-F-JA727-0094
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 868.25 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volleyball
    NCO
    PME
    ALS
    15 WG

