Master Sgt. Aaron Bries, 15th Operations Group first sergeant, serves a volleyball during the U.S. Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant challenge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. Members of the First Sergeants' and Chiefs’ Councils competed against each of the seven Noncommissioned Officer Academy flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
PME Commandant Challenge held, restoration celebrated
