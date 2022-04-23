Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership [Image 3 of 21]

    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    An Arizona Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2-285th Attack Helicopter Battalion, landson the helipad at HonorHeath Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, Ariz. to offload a simulated patient during a joint military/civilian medevac exercise, April 23, 2022. The training, coordinated with the Arizona Guard and the HonorHeath Military Partnership Program, allowed Soldiers and civilian medical personnel a realistic experience loading and offloading patients from the military aircraft while its rotor blades were still in motion. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7164290
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-LW032-183
    Resolution: 6096x4064
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership
    Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    MEDEVAC
    Arizona National Guard
    Partnership
    Training
    198th RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT