Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership

An Arizona Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2-285th Attack Helicopter Battalion, landson the helipad at HonorHeath Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, Ariz. to offload a simulated patient during a joint military/civilian medevac exercise, April 23, 2022. The training, coordinated with the Arizona Guard and the HonorHeath Military Partnership Program, allowed Soldiers and civilian medical personnel a realistic experience loading and offloading patients from the military aircraft while its rotor blades were still in motion. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

