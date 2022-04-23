An Arizona Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2-285th Attack Helicopter Battalion, landson the helipad at HonorHeath Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, Ariz. to offload a simulated patient during a joint military/civilian medevac exercise, April 23, 2022. The training, coordinated with the Arizona Guard and the HonorHeath Military Partnership Program, allowed Soldiers and civilian medical personnel a realistic experience loading and offloading patients from the military aircraft while its rotor blades were still in motion. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 22:20
|Photo ID:
|7164290
|VIRIN:
|220423-Z-LW032-183
|Resolution:
|6096x4064
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard Medevac Exercise Strengthens Civilian/Military Partnership [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
