Sailors participate in the Earth Day community cleanup

220422-N-WF272-1030 WILMINGTON, Del. (April 22, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class James Sirotniak and Quartermaster 2nd Class Maria Hernandez-Wright, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participate in a community service event at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Delaware, as part of the Earth Day celebration and local community support and beautification projects. Commands across the Navy celebrate and participate in Earth Day events to support worldwide environmental protection. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

