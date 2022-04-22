Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors participate in the Earth Day community cleanup [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors participate in the Earth Day community cleanup

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220422-N-WF272-1103 WILMINGTON, Del. (April 22, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participate in a community service event at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Delaware, as part of the Earth Day celebration and local community support and beautification projects. Commands across the Navy celebrate and participate in Earth Day events to support worldwide environmental protection. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in the Earth Day community cleanup [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

