220422-N-WF272-1016 WILMINGTON, Del. (April 22, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jamel Baker, a native of Huntsville, Ala., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participates in a community service event at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Delaware, as part of the Earth Day celebration and local community support and beautification projects. Commands across the Navy celebrate and participate in Earth Day events to support worldwide environmental protection. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 19:06 Photo ID: 7164156 VIRIN: 220422-N-WF272-1016 Resolution: 5367x3921 Size: 1.16 MB Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in the Earth Day community cleanup [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.