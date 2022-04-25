Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAL Visit

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Carla Thomas 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220425-N-N0443-003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2002) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25. While at NASC, Meier spoke with Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program students during an all hands call. Speaking with the students, Meier stressed the importance of planning in naval aviation and personal readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign John Alzatemarin)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 16:03
    Photo ID: 7163838
    VIRIN: 220425-N-N0443-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNAL Visit [Image 4 of 4], by Carla Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Naval Air Force Atlantic
    naval aviators
    Naval Aviation Schools Command

