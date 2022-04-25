220425-N-N0443-003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2002) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25. While at NASC, Meier spoke with Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program students during an all hands call. Speaking with the students, Meier stressed the importance of planning in naval aviation and personal readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign John Alzatemarin)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7163838
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-N0443-003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNAL Visit [Image 4 of 4], by Carla Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT