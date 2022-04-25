CNAL Visit

220425-N-N0443-003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2002) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25. While at NASC, Meier spoke with Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program students during an all hands call. Speaking with the students, Meier stressed the importance of planning in naval aviation and personal readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign John Alzatemarin)

