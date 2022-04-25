220425-N-QG416-001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2022) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25. Meier met with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) and received a brief on enlisted aviation training. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7163836
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-QG416-001
|Resolution:
|3000x4213
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNAL Visit [Image 4 of 4], by Carla Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT