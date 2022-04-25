Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAL Visit [Image 1 of 4]

    CNAL Visit

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Carla Thomas 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220425-N-QG416-001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2022) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25. Meier met with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) and received a brief on enlisted aviation training. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla Thomas)

    CNAL Visits NAS Pensacola

    NETC
    NAS Pensacola
    naval aviators
    Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic
    CNAL

