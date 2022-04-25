CNAL Visits NAS Pensacola

Photo By Carla Thomas | 220425-N-N0443-003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2002) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Carla Thomas | 220425-N-N0443-003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 25, 2002) - Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25. While at NASC, Meier spoke with Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program students during an all hands call. Speaking with the students, Meier stressed the importance of planning in naval aviation and personal readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign John Alzatemarin) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. John Meier, commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, visited Naval Air Station Pensacola April 25.



Meier met with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) and received a brief on enlisted aviation training. The visit included tours of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) and Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC).



At NATTC, Meier visited the Aviation Boatswains Mate, Aviation “A” School and experienced hands on training in aircraft towing, spotting, and firefighting procedures, which are essential for the safe and efficient execution of the air plan.



While at NASC, Meier spoke with Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program students during an all hands call. Speaking with the students, Meier stressed the importance of planning in naval aviation and personal readiness.



“Being ready starts at the individual level,” said Meier. “It involves hard work and sacrifice.”



He told NIFE students that planning and preparing are tasks they will do their entire career.



“The pursuit of perfection is perpetual. You’ll never get there,” said Meier. “What’s amazing about the Blue Angels is not the air shows. It’s their perpetual pursuit of perfection.”



Meier, who graduated the U.S. Naval Academy in 1986, also reflected on his Navy career and how mission readiness still takes precedence.



“Navy aviators around the world are all ready, prepared, with the will to fight,” said Meier. “We train and prepare. That’s why you’re here. This is what you signed up to do. It’s an exciting time”



NIFE establishes the foundations of aviation fundamentals for aspiring aviators but is also a screening tool that tests student’s ability to handle stressful evolutions in a high impact environment.



Meier concluded his visit having lunch with NATTC and CNATT students.



