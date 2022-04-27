Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunston Hall: Damage Control Training course [Image 5 of 5]

    Gunston Hall: Damage Control Training course

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) Seaman Samuel Abban, left, and Seaman Yaakov Mitchell look at a firehose nozzle during a damage control training course aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 27, 2022. Gunston Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    This work, Gunston Hall: Damage Control Training course [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

