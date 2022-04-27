Gunston Hall: Damage Control training course

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Stefan Gray leads a damage control training course to Sailors aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 27, 2022. Gunston Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

