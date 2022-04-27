Gunston Hall: Damage Control training course

LANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Nathan Martin leads a damage control training course to Sailors aboard to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 27, 2022. Gunston Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7163776
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-PS818-1013
|Resolution:
|3640x5460
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
