FORT MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment engages an opposing force during a training event at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 23, 2022. This training event incorporated paintball weapons to better simulate and replicate the conditions of a live-fire engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7163654
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-QF685-869
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|802.03 KB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS
