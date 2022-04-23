FORT MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment engages an opposing force during a training event at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 23, 2022. This training event incorporated paintball weapons to better simulate and replicate the conditions of a live-fire engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7163654 VIRIN: 220423-A-QF685-869 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 802.03 KB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.