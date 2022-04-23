Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills

FORT MEADE, Md. – Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment take cover next to a barricade as they engage an opposing force during a training exercise here, April 23. Soldiers strengthened their communication and squad-based abilities as they participated in a replication of real-world combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

