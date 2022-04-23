FORT MEADE, Md. – Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment take cover next to a barricade as they engage an opposing force during a training exercise here, April 23. Soldiers strengthened their communication and squad-based abilities as they participated in a replication of real-world combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7163652
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-QF685-701
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|1006.34 KB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT