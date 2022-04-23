FORT MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment returns fire during a training exercise emphasizing squad-based movement and engagement techniques, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 23, 2022. The USASSD ensures that its Soldiers remain ready and capable to meet any potential threat through rigorous training and preparation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7163653
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-QF685-746
|Resolution:
|4265x2825
|Size:
|852.71 KB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT