    Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills [Image 10 of 11]

    Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus 

    U.S. Army Signal School Detachment

    FORT MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment returns fire during a training exercise emphasizing squad-based movement and engagement techniques, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 23, 2022. The USASSD ensures that its Soldiers remain ready and capable to meet any potential threat through rigorous training and preparation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

