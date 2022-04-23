Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier skills

FORT MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment returns fire during a training exercise emphasizing squad-based movement and engagement techniques, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 23, 2022. The USASSD ensures that its Soldiers remain ready and capable to meet any potential threat through rigorous training and preparation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

