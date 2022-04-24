Airman's NASCAR paint scheme design debuts

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, (fifth in uniform) 96th Maintenance Group, salutes with other Airmen during the National Anthem and flyover at Talladega Superspeedway April 24, 2022 in Alabama. Brockman received a trip to the NASCAR race after winning an Air Force Recruiting Service and Petty GMS design contest to create a paint scheme for one of the 2022 Air Force-sponsored cars. The Airman saw his car design come to life and even lead the race during various points of the NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

