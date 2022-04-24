Airman's NASCAR paint scheme design debuts

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, 96th Maintenance Group, and his spouse Valerie, pose for a selfie at Talladega Superspeedway April 24, 2022 in Alabama. Brockman received a trip to the NASCAR race after winning an Air Force Recruiting Service and Petty GMS design contest to create a paint scheme for one of the 2022 Air Force-sponsored cars. The Airman saw his car design come to life and even lead the race during various points of the NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7162946
|VIRIN:
|220424-F-oc707-0100
|Resolution:
|3000x2047
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
