Airman's NASCAR paint scheme design debuts

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, 96th Maintenance Group, stands next to NASCAR driver, Erik Jones, before the Talladega Superspeedway race April 24, 2022 in Alabama. Brockman received a trip to the NASCAR race after winning an AFRS and Petty GMS design contest to create a paint scheme for one of the 2022 Air Force-sponsored cars. The Airman saw his car design come to life and even lead the race during various points of the race. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

