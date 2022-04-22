Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, outgoing Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, addresses attendees during his relinquishment of command ceremony in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Apr. 22, 2022. Murray, who assumed command of BAMC eight months ago, will move on to become Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Europe, Director of Defense Health Region-Europe and Command Surgeon, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7162943 VIRIN: 220422-A-HZ730-2161 Resolution: 4769x3815 Size: 4.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC bids farewell to commanding general Murray [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.