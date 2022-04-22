Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC bids farewell to commanding general Murray [Image 2 of 2]

    BAMC bids farewell to commanding general Murray

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, outgoing Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, addresses attendees during his relinquishment of command ceremony in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Apr. 22, 2022. Murray, who assumed command of BAMC eight months ago, will move on to become Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Europe, Director of Defense Health Region-Europe and Command Surgeon, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC bids farewell to commanding general Murray [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

