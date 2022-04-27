BAMC bids farewell to commanding general

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, outgoing Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General,...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, outgoing Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, addresses attendees during his relinquishment of command ceremony in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Apr. 22, 2022. Murray, who assumed command of BAMC eight months ago, will move on to become Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Europe, Director of Defense Health Region-Europe and Command Surgeon, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (April 27, 2022) -- Brooke Army Medical Center bid farewell to Commanding General Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray during a relinquishment of command ceremony April 22.



Murray, an infectious disease doctor, took the reins of BAMC eight months ago. He will move on to serve as commander, Regional Health Command-Europe, director of Defense Health Region-Europe and command surgeon, U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



“It is an absolute pleasure to be here to honor an outstanding leader, and his family, for everything he’s accomplished in a particularly challenging time,” said Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, Regional Health Command-Central commanding general.



Bagby also recognized BAMC staff members for working “tirelessly” in a COVID-19 environment, helping the local community by taking on additional trauma patients, and providing world-class healthcare to more than 250,000 beneficiaries.



“BAMC has served as the center of gravity among all medical treatment facilities, for the past several years, in the DoD with an average daily census of 14 traumas, 37 surgeries, 57 admissions, 245 ER visits and 3,680 outpatient visits,” Bagby said. “In fact, BAMC’s case mix index is the highest of all Department of Defense military hospitals.



“You do amazing work, but as you know, healthcare isn’t about the numbers, it’s about us being able to care for people and meeting the human need,” he added. ‘It’s quality and safety, so when patients walk through the doors, they know they are in good hands.”



Bagby thanked Murray for his leadership and the entire Murray family for their support, resilience and understanding.



“You can be justifiably proud of so many accomplishments and successes that you have been able to achieve with this team in such a short time,” he said. “Clint, as a leader, you truly exemplify the Army priority of ‘People First.’”



During his remarks, Murray praised BAMC personnel for their ability to lead from the front, and set the example of what to “do right.”



“The profession of arms and the profession of medicine are the two most noble professions out there … and I got to work with you each and every day – to see you be successful,” Murray said. “It’s not only about the profession of arms and profession of medicine, it’s about people. That’s what you do and that’s why it’s so incredibly exciting to be here each and every day, because that’s what it’s about.



“The only thing I regret, is that I will not be here to continue to move it forward,” he added.



Murray also thanked his wife and parents for their guidance, love and support.



BAMC will be in good hands with Army Col. Kimberlie Biever, BAMC deputy commanding officer, who will serve as acting commander until Army promotable Col. Deydre Teyhen takes command later this summer, he noted.



Murray praised Teyhen, saying “she is the right person at the right time.”

“This has been an amazing nine months,” he concluded. “As you all know, I wish I could be here longer.”