Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, Regional Health Command-Central Commanding General, symbolizing his relinquishment of command during a ceremony in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Apr. 22, 2022. Murray, who assumed command of BAMC eight months ago, will move on to become Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Europe, Director of Defense Health Region-Europe and Command Surgeon, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
This work, BAMC bids farewell to commanding general Murray [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC bids farewell to commanding general
