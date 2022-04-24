CAUTION: Unexploded ordnance ahead!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron arrives on scene during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing Safety, 8th CES and the 8th Security Forces Squadron worked together during a RTE to properly dispose of the ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

