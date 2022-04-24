CAUTION: Unexploded ordnance ahead!

An Airman from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron arrives on scene during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing Safety, 8th CES and the 8th Security Forces Squadron worked together during a RTE to properly dispose of the ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

