CAUTION: Unexploded ordnance ahead!

An 8th Security Forces Squadron defender patrols from a Humvee during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing Safety, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 8th SFS worked together during a RTE to properly dispose of the ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

