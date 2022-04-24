CAUTION: Unexploded ordnance ahead!

A Humvee approaches Tech. Sgt. Von Schmidt, 8th Fighter Wing Safety weapons safety team member, during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Airmen from the 8th FW Safety, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 8th Security Forces Squadron worked together during a RTE to properly dispose of the ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

