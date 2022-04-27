Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL [Image 5 of 5]

    USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare to board the ship during a shipboard fire drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), April 27, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd
    Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7162721
    VIRIN: 220427-N-WS494-0136
    Resolution: 4692x3128
    Size: 926.9 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Drill
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    CNRJ

