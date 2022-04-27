USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL

Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare to board the ship during a shipboard fire drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), April 27, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd
