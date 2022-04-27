USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL

Firefighters from Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire department operate a fire truck’s ladder during a fire drill aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 27, 2022. The drill required coordinated efforts by CFAS fire and emergency services, the America’s damage control team, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Detachment Sasebo to test and ensure effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 03:04 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP