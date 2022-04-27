Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL [Image 1 of 5]

    USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire department operate a fire truck’s ladder during a fire drill aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 27, 2022. The drill required coordinated efforts by CFAS fire and emergency services, the America’s damage control team, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Detachment Sasebo to test and ensure effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Drill
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    CNRJ

