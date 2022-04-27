Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare to board the ship during a shipboard fire drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 27, 2022. The drill required coordinated efforts by CFAS fire and emergency services, the America’s damage control team, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Detachment Sasebo to test and ensure effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 03:04
|Photo ID:
|7162720
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-WS494-0130
|Resolution:
|4834x3223
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS AMERICA CHAPTER 13 FIRE DRILL [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT