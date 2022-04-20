Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: TSgt David Gwin [Image 3 of 3]

    Linebacker of the Week: TSgt David Gwin

    GUAM

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Gwin, a contingency response flight squad leader with the 736th Security Forces Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 36th Operations Group superintendent, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAFB
    36WG

