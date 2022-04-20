Linebacker of the Week: TSgt David Gwin

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Gwin, a contingency response flight squad leader with...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Gwin, a contingency response flight squad leader with the 736th Security Forces Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 36th Operations Group superintendent, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Gwin, a contingency response flight squad leader with the 736th Security Forces Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Since his arrival to Andersen AFB in 2019, Gwin has performed beyond his paygrade by filling the role of a squad leader, usually fulfilled by a master sergeant or higher.



In this role, Gwin leads a 23-member security team and supports operations in humanitarian/disaster relief as well as noncombatant evacuation. His team engages in security patrols, provides U.S. dignitary personnel protection and manages rapid deployments to roughly 42 countries within the Indo-Pacific.



“He chooses to lead by example and not exception,” said 1st Lt. James Jackson, an operations officer with the 736 SFS. “When they’re rucking, he’s rucking. When they’re shooting, he’s shooting. When they’re training, he’s sweating with them and setting the tempo.”



Gwin was one of two Airmen in the Pacific Air Forces selected to attend a 10-week Security Forces Weapons & Tactics Instructor Course. This has made him one of 93 Airmen certified to train in the subject. With this expertise Gwin has expanded upon the growing capabilities of service members in the region.



“I’ve been able to learn and share with our partnered nations in ways I never thought possible,” Gwin said.



During Pacific Defender 2022, a skill exchange between the U.S. and some of its partners and allies, Gwin instructed foreign service members on expeditionary skills that would be useful in austere environments.



“The 736 SFS is truly fortunate to have a noncommissioned officer of his caliber within its ranks.” Jackson said.



Outside of his day-to-day duties, Gwin is involved with the local community through off-base softball teams. His efforts helped raise $16,000 for off-island tournaments. He also coached the 36 WG’s intramural 2021 softball championship team.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Gwin!