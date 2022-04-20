Linebacker of the Week: TSgt David Gwin

U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, talks about the Linebacker of the Week award and why U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Gwin, a contingency response flight squad leader with the 736th Security Forces Squadron, is receiving the award at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

