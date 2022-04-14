Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct Firefighting Drills [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Sailors Conduct Firefighting Drills

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2022) Lt. John Stevens, from Charleston, S.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), goes over a firefighting checkoff sheet as the drilling command duty officer while training to combat a fire in an industrial maintenance environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Sasebo
    Charleston
    Firefighting
    US Navy
    USS America (LHA 6)

