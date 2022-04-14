USS America Sailors Conduct Firefighting Drills

SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2022) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Lesli Zelaya-Molina, center, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), plots smoke boundaries on an isometric diagram of the ship while training to combat a fire in an industrial maintenance environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

