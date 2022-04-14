SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2022) Lt. John Stevens, from Charleston, S.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), goes over a firefighting checkoff sheet as the drilling command duty officer while training to combat a fire in an industrial maintenance environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

This work, USS America Sailors Conduct Firefighting Drills, by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.